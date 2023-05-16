Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average is $263.67. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

