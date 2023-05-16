California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,968 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

