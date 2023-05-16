California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,372 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

