California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.11 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 40,623 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,309 shares of company stock worth $7,507,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

