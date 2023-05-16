California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.96 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $13,334,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $722,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RL opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

