California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Timken worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

