California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

