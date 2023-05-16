Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Atkore worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atkore by 516.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $9,830,000.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

