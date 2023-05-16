ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 926.50 ($11.61).

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.39) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ASOS Stock Down 20.7 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 400.50 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.94, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 381.40 ($4.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,610 ($20.17).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

