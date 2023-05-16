Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 264.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

