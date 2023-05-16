Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $3.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

