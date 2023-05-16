Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.