Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 531 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MTSI stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.