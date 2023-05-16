Arizona State Retirement System Has $870,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

