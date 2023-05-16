Arizona State Retirement System Has $869,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 293,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $20,741,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of AYX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

