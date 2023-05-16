Arizona State Retirement System Has $862,000 Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

