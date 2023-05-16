908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 654,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.59. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

