Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Purchases $91,305.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
WTFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
