Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Purchases $91,305.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

WTFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

