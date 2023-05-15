Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Down 0.1 %

Masimo stock opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.