Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spire by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Spire by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

