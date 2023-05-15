Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,795 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

