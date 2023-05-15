V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

V.F. Stock Performance

Insider Activity at V.F.

VFC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.