Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of Green Plains worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

