Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 710,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $27.88 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

