Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of United Bankshares worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

