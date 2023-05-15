Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Eagle Materials worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials Profile

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.