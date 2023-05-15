Swiss National Bank Has $11.56 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Crane worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.