Swiss National Bank Buys 2,800 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.