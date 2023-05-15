Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265 over the last three months.

Snap Stock Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

