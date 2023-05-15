Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $69,625.80 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $296.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

