Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $69,625.80 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $296.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.