Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 54,900 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of DHT worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.35 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.