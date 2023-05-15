RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of RH worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in RH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

NYSE RH opened at $259.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

