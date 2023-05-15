Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.24 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

