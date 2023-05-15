Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

