Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

