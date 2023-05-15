Nordea Investment Management AB Has $583,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

AOS stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

