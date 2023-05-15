Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Loews by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 98,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

L stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

