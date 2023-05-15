Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,274 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

