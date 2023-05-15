Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Morningstar worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after buying an additional 132,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,572,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $1,516,955.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,620,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,904,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.30, for a total value of $1,268,843.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,613,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,870,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $1,516,955.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,620,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,904,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,034 shares of company stock worth $21,337,324 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN stock opened at $189.94 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $263.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.