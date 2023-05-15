Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

