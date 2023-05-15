Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $74,760.07 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Super Micro Computer

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

