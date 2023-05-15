HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

