Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 24.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,517,000 after buying an additional 96,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $111.49 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

