Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Enhabit worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.22 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

