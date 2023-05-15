DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Buys $93,400.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.