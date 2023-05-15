Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 51.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $267,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.96 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

