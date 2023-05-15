Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $231.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

