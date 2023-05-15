Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

