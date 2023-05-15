Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 89,169 Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.23% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JOET stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.