California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,036 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 276,042 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.